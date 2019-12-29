Television

Kushal Punjabi's prayer meet: Hussain Kuwajerwala, Karanvir Bohra and other TV actors mourn his demise

By FPJ Web Desk

The untimely death of actor Kushal Punjabi has left the Television industry shocked.

Kushal Punjabi's prayer meet: Hussain Kuwajerwala, Karanvir Bohra and other TV actors mourn his demise

The untimely death of actor Kushal Punjabi has left the Television industry shocked. Kushal committed suicide at his home in Mumbai's Bandra area late on Thursday night.

Kushal Punjabi, who appeared in films such as "Kaal" and "Lakshya" as well as the reality show "Fear Factor", was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Friday, police said. He was 42.

Hussain Kuwajerwala, Karanvir Bohra, Chetan Hansraj, Amir Ali, Vahbbiz Dorabjee, Shilpa Saklani, Apurva Agnihotriand several other television actors arrived to attend the prayer meet of Kushal Punjabi.

Chetan Hansraj
Chetan Hansraj
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Kavita Kaushik
Kavita Kaushik
Karanvir Bohra
Karanvir Bohra
Vahbbiz Dorabjee
Vahbbiz Dorabjee
Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Shilpa Saklani, Apurva Agnihotri
Shilpa Saklani, Apurva Agnihotri
Kushal Punjabi's wife Audrey Dolhen
Kushal Punjabi's wife Audrey Dolhen
Kushal Punjabi's wife Audrey Dolhen
Kushal Punjabi's wife Audrey Dolhen
