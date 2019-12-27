'Kushal Punjabi committed suicide due to stress and financial problems', says TV actor Chetan Hansraj

The sudden demise of popular television actor Kushal Punjabi, 37, shocked the fraternity. According to actor Chetan Hansraj, Kushal committed suicide due to stress and financial problems.

"He has apparently committed suicide. I spoke to him on the Christmas eve,he was sounding low but not to the point that he will do something like this. He was bit stress about his work and some financial support and all that. But I think everyone in this industry has some stress related work. I think his married life was also going through some difficult time. Last night his dad called me up", said Chetan.

Kushal married Audrey Dolhen in November 2015. The couple was blessed with son Kian.

Punjabi, best known for his stint as Danny in Ishq Mein Marjawan, was a part of several television shows such as CID, Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Yeh Dil Chahe More, Kasam Se, Sssshhh... Phir Koi Hai, among others. He even participated in Fear Factor and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 7.