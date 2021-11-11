'Kundali Bhagya' fame Shraddha Arya to marry a Navy officer on November 16?

Popular television actress Shraddha Arya is all set to become a bride soon. If reports are to be believed, the 'Kundali Bhagya' actress will tie the knot this month.

According to several media reports, the actress is expected to get married to a Navy officer on November 16.

However, not much is known about the wedding until now. Moreover, her fans and followers are eagerly waiting to get a confirmation about the same from her. Shraddha has not officially announced anything about her special day yet.

Earlier, Shraddha was dating Alam Singh Makkar and had even participated with him in 'Nach Baliye 9'. However, the couple reportedly called off the relationship as things didn’t take a forever turn for them.

Meanwhile, Shraddha's 'Kundali Bhagya' co-star Sanjay Gagnani might also get married this month. According to reports, Sanjay and Poonam Preet, who got engaged on February 18, 2018, might tie the knot on November 26. In the show, Sanjay plays the role of Prithvi.

'Kundali Bhagya' is one of the most popular and successful fiction shows on television.

On the work front, Shraddha has also acted in films such as 'Paathshaala' and 'Nishabd'. However, she doesn't distinguish between working for television, films and web series.

In an earlier interview, Shraddha had said, "At the end of the day, you are an actor. You are facing the camera. You are portraying a character. It doesn't make a difference."

Meanwhile, actors Ankita Lokhande and Mouni Roy are also expected to tie the knot soon.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 12:10 PM IST