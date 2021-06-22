'Kundali Bhagya' actress Isha Anand Sharma secretly ties the knot, see wedding pictures

Kundali Bhagya actress Isha Anand Sharma secretly tied the knot with beau Vasdev Singh Jasrotia, a pilot, on May 2 in Rajasthan.

Their wedding was attended by only 50 people and the bride and groom performed rituals in the presence of their family members and close friends.

Owing to the COVID situation, the couple kept the wedding low-key. From getting the guests tested and maintaining social distance to sanitisation and wearing masks, they took all the necessary precautions.

In fact, the actress also had a court marriage on February 2, 2020.

Isha said, "Vasdev is from Jammu. We met through a common friend. As cliché as it sounds, I am a lucky girl. He is a great man, everything I could ever ask for."

Isha and Vasdev dated for a year before they got married.

Reportedly, the actress plans to host a reception for her industry friends soon.

Have a look at their wedding pictures here: