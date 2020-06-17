'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Shikha Singh welcomes a baby girl

Television actress Shikha Singh, popularly known for her character as Aaliya in Zee TV's 'Kumkum Bhagya', welcomed her first child on Tuesday. Shikha Singh and her pilot husband Karan Shah have welcomed a baby girl.

According to a report, Shikha and Karan decided the name of their child back in February. They've named the little munchkin Alayna Singh Shah. The actress and the baby are currently in the hospital with Karan their her side. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, no visitors are allowed to see them in the hospital. The duo, who are parents to pet dog Goku, are super excited to get home.

Speaking to India TV, she said, "God has been kind as everything went smooth. The baby has arrived and we are both fine. The hospital is also taking very good care. They are meticulous and sanitizing the area very well. But it is a different feeling to see everyone around in PPE kits. There are no visitors allowed. My husband Karan is staying with us and taking care of us."

Shikha and Karan tied the knot in 2016 and announced the pregnancy a few weeks ago on social media. The actress has been quite active on Instagram and before her delivery, shared a sweet note for the baby. She wrote, "Often I wondered while u were inside of me that who in the world you will turn out to be. We just pray that you’ll be healthy, happy, honourable and kindhearted. Can’t wait to meet ya 'Al'"