'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' actor Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor expecting their first child: Report

Popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Richukaa Kapoor, who tied the knot in November, 2020, are reportedly expecting their first child.

According to a report by E Times, Ruchikaa is in her first trimester. The couple has decided to keep the news under wraps due to the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

A source close to the couple said that Shaheer and Ruchikaa are "both looking forward to embracing this new phase in their lives."