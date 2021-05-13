'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' actor Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor expecting their first child: Report

Popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Richukaa Kapoor, who tied the knot in November, 2020, are reportedly expecting their first child.
According to a report by E Times, Ruchikaa is in her first trimester. The couple has decided to keep the news under wraps due to the current COVID-19 situation in the country.
A source close to the couple said that Shaheer and Ruchikaa are "both looking forward to embracing this new phase in their lives."
Shaheer Sheikh tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor just three days after he announced his engagement on Instagram.
The couple had settled for a court marriage amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
They reportedly dated for a year and a half after meeting on the sets of ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’.
For the unversed, Ruchikaa is the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd. She's also acted in films like 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Laila Majnu'.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shaheer Sheikh is all set to reunite with Erica Fernandes for the third season of the extremely popular daily soap 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'.
FPJ Cinema Journal had learnt that the makers of the show are bringing back the romantic drama with a third season, albeit, this time not on TV but on an OTT platform. The upcoming season just like its predecessor, will be a limited series and will stream on Sony LIV, the digital arm of Sony Entertainment.
He was last seen in Alt Balaji's 'Paurashpur'.
