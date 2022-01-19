Krushna Abhishek adds a new luxurious Mercedes to his car collection; see photos

Actor Krushna Abhishek is one of the well-known comedians in the television industry. His performance as ‘Sapna’ in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is much loved by the audience.

The comedian-actor already has a luxurious car collection and he has just added a new Mercedes to it.

His sister Arti Singh shared pictures with her brother and the new car on Instagram.

The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant posted two photos, and captioned it "So so proud of you. Well, I have never been into cars but this was my dream car. I can’t afford it right now but u bought it and made my dream come true .. and u deserve every bit coz u work so so hard .. proud sister @krushna30."

Krushna had a sweetest response for her, he said, “It’s not mine it’s urs.” His wife Kashmera Shah, also commented, “It’s mine too.”

After he refused to feature in an episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' that featured his uncle Govinda and his wife Sunita, Govinda and Krushna have been entangled in a public feud.

However, over the past weekend, Krushna seemed to be extending the olive branch as he credited the Bollywood star for all that he had learned.

On the work front, Krushna has been a part of many comedy shows, apart from working in some films including 'Bol Bachchan' and 'Kya Kool Hain Hum 3'.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 06:09 PM IST