Krushna Abhishek addresses rumours of rivalry with Kapil Sharma; here's what he said

'The Kapil Sharma Show' has garnered unprecedented fame for its cast, including Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and others. But it is Krushna Abhishek, who’s garnered the most limelight.

Krushna is well known for playing various characters on the show. The comedy show has been successful for years and fans adore his bond with the host Kapil Sharma.

But there were recent reports that suggested they were touted as 'rivals' at first and things were not well between the two.

Krushna Abhishek in an interview with a leading news portal called all those reports rubbish and stated how Kapil is a good friend to him. He said that they were always shown as rivals but it never affected their friendship.

He also recollected the time when Kapil was the first person who called him when his father died. He said that they both always stood by each other and respected each other. They have been on the show for four years and that their friendship is still going strong.

Just not that, Krushna even revealed that he shares a healthy relationship with all 'The Kapil Sharma Show' co-stars including Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and others.

He said that they all work for the betterment of the show. If the show becomes superhit, they will also be successful. He stated that if they start bickering about personal footage or who’s getting more lines, the show will fall.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 06:51 PM IST