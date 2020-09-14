Kokilaben is Back: Rupal Patel confirms return in ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’

After making waves with her ‘rasode mein kaun tha’ mashup, ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ actress Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben Modi is all set to reprise her role in the second instalment.

Patel told Mumbai Mirror, there cannot be a season 2 without its Koki. Earlier, the TV star has told several news portals that she hasn’t been approached for the same, and is happy playing her role of Meenakshi Rajvansh on ‘Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke’. She also asserted how playing two roles is not her thing and likes to play one character at a time.