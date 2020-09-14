Kokilaben is Back: Rupal Patel confirms return in ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’

After making waves with her ‘rasode mein kaun tha’ mashup, ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ actress Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben Modi is all set to reprise her role in the second instalment.
Patel told Mumbai Mirror, there cannot be a season 2 without its Koki. Earlier, the TV star has told several news portals that she hasn’t been approached for the same, and is happy playing her role of Meenakshi Rajvansh on ‘Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke’. She also asserted how playing two roles is not her thing and likes to play one character at a time.
Rupal went on to add that producers Rashmi Sharma and Rajan Shahi assured her that they will “figure out a way to ensure everything proceeds smoothly.”
Commenting on the mashup made by musician Yashraj Mukhate, Patel said, “I felt that if a youngster had taken interest in my work and made it popular again, I had to congratulate him personally.”
Channelling her inner Koki, Patel added “Krishna Bhagwan ki saugandh, if season 2 is not a superhit, mera naam bhi Kokila Modi nahin.”
Meanwhile, Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain will be playing the lead pair in the show.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who played the role of Gopi Bahu will also join Rupal for the second season.
According to a report by Indian Express, the new season will be completely different than the previous one. In order to help the audience connect, the show’s protagonists Gopi and Kokilaben will be brought in to introduce the new chapter.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)