Updated on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 02:13 PM IST

'Kokila ben on her way': Devoleena Bhattacharjee turns up the heat with sexy bikini pics; check out reactions

Devoleena also shared a Reel where she is seen belly dancing in a bikini.
FPJ Web Desk
Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who became famous after portraying the character of 'Gopi' in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', recently celebrated her birthday and treated fans with sizzling bikini pictures.

The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant took to her Instagram to share a series of poolside pictures in yellow bikini. The picture shows Devoleena enjoying a drink as she flaunts her curves.

She also shared a Reel where she is seen belly dancing to an audio by artist Rom' Nya Akia.

Check out her posts here:

While several netizens took to the comments section to wish Devoleena on her birthday, others had rather hilarious reactions to the bikini pictures.

A user commented: "Gopi bahut ye kya hai? Kokila ben on her way angry."

"Madam ji meri wife ko yakeen nahi ho raha hai ki aap hi gopi bahu ho," wrote another.

A netizen wrote: "Gopi bahu got no chill"

Devoleena rose to fame after starring in daily soap opera 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'. She was also seen in Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss'. The popular TV actress then ventured into OTT with shows 'Sweet Lie' and 'Lunch Stories'.

Talking about her experience, Devoleena recently told IANS, "I feel as an artist I wanted to explore the medium. And I enjoyed experiencing it a lot. Also when I'm offered any project, I agree only if it excites me. I don't see much difference today. Both TV and OTT are equally good. Just that we have different audiences. On TV we actually have a chance to remain employed for a long time and also TV brings you more money and popularity. But OTT are finite series, and one can relate to the roles."

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 02:13 PM IST
