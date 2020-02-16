'Koi nahi dekhega tumhara show': Tweeple call for #BoycottBigBoss, troll 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla

For months, we've been waiting to see which contestant of Bigg Boss 13 finally picks up the winner's trophy. Last night, Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner and we had fans rejoicing all over the internet. A TV actor in profession, Sidharth has had quite an eventful journey within the house. While he enjoys a strong fan base which was rooting for him since the beginning, he was also criticised for his conducts, anger, aggression and behaviour with fellow housemates.

And while plenty are celebrating his win, many are also slamming the channel and calling it a plotted win for Sidharth. While some raise concern about how he wasn't the best behaving guy in the house, some also point fingers at his rumoured affair with Colors' creative head Manisha Sharma.

"Who won? The one who did physical violence. Who misbehaved with girls. Who abused someone's parents for no reason. Who disrespected everyone including his friends," a user's tweet read.