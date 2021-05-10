Kishwer Merchant reacts to Rahul Vohra's death, says, ‘I wish his message had reached Sonu Sood’

Actor and YouTube star Rahul Vohra has reportedly breathed his last owing to Covid-19 complications. He was 35.

The actor was admitted to Delhi's Rajeev Gandhi super speciality hospital and undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

The news of Vohra's death comes just a day after he posted on Facebook saying he could have been saved had he received proper treatment and he will be born again soon.

"Mujhe bhi treatment acha mil jata,

To main bhi bach jata tumhaara Irahul Vohra Name-Rahul Vohra

Age -35

Hospital name -Rajeev Gandhi super speciality hospital Tahirpur, Delhi Bed no -6554

Floor -6th B wing, HDU

Narendra Modi Manish Sisodia

Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga.

Ab himmat haar chuka hu," Vohra posted in Hindi on Facebook tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The post translates to, "Had I received proper treatment, then I could also be saved. I will be born again soon and do good work. I have given up hope."

Mourning his demise, actress Kishwer Merchant reacted to one of the posts informing about Vohra’s death and wrote, “I so wish his message had reached @sonu_sood .. things would probably be different.. Prayers and Strength to the family.”