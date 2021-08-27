Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai welcome baby boy, share first photo

Actors Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Friday (August 27).

The couple took to Instagram to share the happy news with their fans and followers and with an adorable photo with their newborn baby.

In the photo, Kishwer and Suyyash can be seen cuddling with their son. "27.08.21. Welcome BABY RAI!!! It's a boy #sukishkababy," their respective posts read.

However, they did not reveal the baby's face in the photo. His name is also yet to be revealed.

Take a look at the post here:

Kishwer and Suyyash announced in March 2021 that they're expecting their first child.

"You can now stop asking ‘when are you guys gonna have a baby'. Coming Soon .. #august2021#sukishkababy," Kishwer wrote on Instagram, along with a picture.

Suyyash also shared a similar picture and captioned it: "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun (I am going to be the father of your child) @kishwersmerchantt ! Coming this August."

Reportedly, they later revealed, in a video shared on her YouTube channel, that the pregnancy was unplanned. Suyyash said that the news of her pregnancy was ‘more like a shock’ when he first found out.

Kishwer and Suyyash, who are fondly called as Sukish by fans, started dating in 2011 after they met on the sets of their show "Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani". They tied the knot in 2016.

Merchantt is known for featuring in shows such as "Hip Hip Hurray", "Ek Hasina Thi" and "Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar". The pair has done two reality shows together, "Bigg Boss 9" and "Box Cricket League".

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 08:28 PM IST