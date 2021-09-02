Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai name their newborn son 'Nirvair' - what does it mean?

Television actress Kishwer Merchant and her husband Suyyash Rai welcomed their first child, a baby boy last week.

The couple shared the happy the news with their fans and followers on Instagram on Friday night.

On Wednesday, Suyyash and Kishwer shared a special video, featuring their family members, and revealed their baby's name.

The baby has been named Nirvair, meaning one who has no enemies.

Sharing the video, Suyyash wrote, "Hello WORLD… meet NIRVAIR RAI. I've been repeatedly saying that this is the most beautiful feeling we’ve ever experienced. I wanna thank our families for making it even more special and the almighty for blessing us with this lil angel."

Kishwer, known for featuring in shows such as 'Hip Hip Hurray', 'Ek Hasina Thi' and 'Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar', wrote, "NIRBHAU Maa ka "NIRVAIR" Beta. Hello World .. Meet Nirvair Rai."

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Kishwer received a warm welcome as she arrived at home with her munchkin in arms.

"Our welcome at home .. made special by all special ones," she wrote on Instagram.

On Sunday, Kishwer shared an empowering post on motherhood and the challenges one has to go through postpartum.

She wrote, "My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems .. I haven't been the best, with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us, love you my son."

Kishwer and Suyyash, who are fondly known as Sukish by fans, started dating in 2010 and got married in 2016.

This year, in March, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby. They later revealed, in a video shared on her YouTube channel, that the pregnancy was unplanned.

Ever since they announced their pregnancy, Suyyash and Kishwer have been sharing gorgeous pictures of the latter flaunting her growing baby bump. Suyyash reportedly also hosted an intimate baby shower bash for their family and close friends in June.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 09:40 AM IST