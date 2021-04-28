Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: From Rahul Vaidya to Divyanka Tripathi - the list of contestants this season

Stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) is all set to return to the small screen with a fresh season soon.

The show is in its 11th season and this time the thrill quotient will be at an all-time high.

According to media reports, the upcoming season will be shot in South Africa and will be hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

While Karishma Tanna won the 10th season of KKK, Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande were crowned the first and the second runner ups respectively.

Last year, Nia Sharma won KKK Made In India, a shorter season which was launched after season 10.

Here's a list of the contestants who will be seen in the upcoming season:

1. Rahul Vaidya

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya is reportedly the highest-paid contestant of KKK 11. Rahul started his music career with singing reality show Indian Idol in the year 2005. After his stint in several other reality shows, he appeared in the latest season of Bigg Boss. Since then, he has been enjoying a massive fan following. The singer has also recently released a music video titled Madhanya with girlfriend Disha Parmar.

2. Divyanka Tripathi

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is known for playing the role of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is all set to be seen in the adventure-based reality show. This will be for the first time that the actress will shed her bahu and daily soap image and perform hardcore stunts on a reality show.

3. Arjun Bijlani

Actor and host Arjun Bijlani was one of the first contestants to confirm his participation in the show. In fact, the actor has started working on building his core mental and physical strength. Talking about his preparation, Arjun told IANS, "I have already started preparing for it because I want to win and take that award home. To be fully equipped, I am going through a regular training regime. Along with physical exercise, I am also working on mental strength because it is very important to keep your mental balance while doing any stunts."

4. Varun Sood

Roadies fame Varun Sood will also be seen in KKK 11. Other than Roadies, he was also seen in Splitsvilla 9. Varun also won Ace of Space with girlfriend Divya Agarwal. He was last seen as a gang leader on Roadies Revolution.

5. Nikki Tamboli

Nikki was one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 14. The actress is excited to be a part of the show and has time and again dropped major hints about her participation in the upcoming season.

6. Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen is a popular television actress, known for shows like Baalveer, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Jhansi Ki Rani. She was last seen in Apna Time Bhi Aayega as Rani Veer Singh Rajwat.

7. Sana Sayyad

Just like Varun Sood, Sana has also been a part of the dating reality show Splitsvilla. Her claim to fame though has been Divya Drishti and Lockdown Ki Lovestory.

8. Abhinav Shukla

Abhinav shot to limelight in the 14th season of Bigg Boss. He had appeared on the show with his wife Rubina Dilaik. He is all set to enter the adventure-based show and join his Bigg Boss co-contestants Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli.

9. Mahekk Chahal

Mahekk is a Norwegian actress and model of Indian origin who has appeared in several Bollywood films. She made her Bollywood debut with a lead role in the movie Nayee Padosan. Mahekk gained fame with Bigg Boss and later did television shows such as Power Couple and Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se. The actress, who last made headlines for her break-up with longtime beau Ashmit Patel, is now prepping up for Khatron Ke Khiladi.

10. Vishal Aditya Singh

Chandrakanta actor Vishal Aditya Singh is also not alien to reality shows. He participated in Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 13 with his former girlfriend Madhurima Tuli. He is now all set to woo his fans by showing them different skill set altogether.

11. Aastha Gill

Singer Aastha Gill, known for songs like Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and DJ Wale Babu, is all set to participate in the show and entertain her fans differently this time around. Reportedly, Aastha is all prepped up to take on other contestants.

12. Sanaya Irani

Actress Sanaya Irani will be seen in a show after a long gap from television. She was last seen in Khatra Khatra Khatra and Kitchen Champion as a contestant. She is best known for Miley Jab Hum Tum where she played the role of Gunjan Bhushan.