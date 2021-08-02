Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani reacts after fans blame him for Sourabh Raaj Jain's shocking elimination

Television actor Arjun Bijlani on Monday responded to a fans' reaction to the 'unfair' elimination of Sourabh Raaj Jain in the recent episode of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.'

For those unversed, Arjun used his K medal to save himself from the elimination round and nominated Sourabh to perform the stunt.

Sourabh, who was pitched against Anushka Sen and Maheck Chahal, took the maximum time to perform the stunt and got eliminated.

After the 'Mahabharat' actor's elimination, many of his fans called out Arjun and were furious at him for taking Sourabh's name instead of Nikki Tamboli, who had re-entered the show without completing a single task.

Reacting to the backlash in a tweet, Arjun wrote, "I won the k medal to be saved from the elimination stunt .. later the twist was I have to choose someone. So I did that. When Sourabh was eliminated I knew a lot of people will find it unfair. I truly wished he hadn’t. But yes u have a right to have an opinion."