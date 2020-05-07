Keh Gayi Sorry: 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill collaborates with Jassie Gill in new song

Popular Punjabi singer Jassie Gill has collaborated with "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shehnaaz Gill for a new song, titled "Keh gayi sorry".

Sharing the song's poster on social media, Shehnaaz wote: "Here is the poster of the new upcoming single. Hope you will love it."

Penned by Nirmaan, "Keh gayi sorry" will be out on Friday.

Incidentally, Jassie has supported Shehnaaz -- also a singer -- during her stint inside the "Bigg Boss" house. He even praised Shehnaaz when he paid a visit to "Bigg Boss" house to promote his film "Panga".

Before "Keh gayi sorry", Shehnaz was seen opposite "Bigg Boss 13" housemate Sidharth Shukla in Darshan Raval's song "Bhula dunga".