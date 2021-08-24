KBC 13: Visually impaired contestant Himani Bundela reaches Rs 1 crore question; watch video

One of the most popular quiz shows 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' returned with the 13th season on Monday (August 23).

According to a promo shared by the makers on social media, a visually impaired contestant, named Himani Bundela, wins Rs 50 lakh and the 15th question for Rs 1 crore is presented to her.

It will be interesting to see if she will play for the big prize or quit the game after winning Rs 50 lakh.

The promo also shows host Amitabh Bachchan holding Himani’s hand and guiding her to the hot seat. He also offers her a glass of water.

Meanwhile, the show returned with its latest edition along with a host of new additions to the format, including the reinstatement of the studio audience.

Last year, the 12th season of 'KBC' underwent several changes to adapt to the social distancing norms of shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time in 20 years, the show had hosted no live audience and hence, the lifeline 'audience poll' was replaced by video-a-friend.

The ongoing season returned of the lifeline. The other three lifelines are -- 50:50, Ask The Expert and Flip The Question.

For the latest season, changes have also been incorporated to 'Fastest Finger First' segment, which decides the contestant who will next take the Hot Seat opposite Bachchan.

The segment has been modified to 'Fastest Finger First - Triple Test'. Instead of one question, the answer to which had to be chronologically aligned, contestants will now have to answer three general knowledge questions.

