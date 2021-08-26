KBC 13: Visually impaired contestant Himani Bundela becomes first crorepati of this season

Days after its premiere, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 13 got its first crorepati. Visually impaired contestant Himani Bundela became the season's first croreparti after answering the Rs 1 crore question correctly.

Himani, who's a teacher by profession, hails from Agra.

According to a promo shared by the makers on social media, the final question for Rs 7 crore is presented to her.

Sharing promo of the episode, Sony Entertainment Television wrote in the caption: "Khushmizaaj swabhaav se apni zindagi jeene wali ek drishtiheen contestant, Himani Bundela #KBC13 ki pehli crorepati bann gayi hain. Par kya woh de paayengi 7 crore ke sawaal ka sahi jawaab? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 30th-31st Aug, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. @amitabhbachchan."

Several netizens lauded Bundela for her confidence and congratulated her.

A user commented, "Kudos to her confidence level. At least she played. she took that risk. Hats off to you ma'am."

"Itna wishwas hai unhe,. Congratulations for 1 crore and I am sure that you will win 7 crore because your confidence is rocking," wrote another.

Meanwhile, the upcoming 'Shandaar Shukravar' episode will see Sourav Ganguly, former captain and President, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and ex-Test cricketer Virender Sehwag will be on the hot seat.

Shaandaar Shukravaar', which replaces 'Karam Veer' of the past, will have celebrity guests from all walks of life appearing on the show for a social cause. Ganguly and Sehwag will be on the hot seat on August 27.

One of the most popular quiz shows 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' returned with the 13th season on Monday (August 23). It returned with its latest edition along with a host of new additions to the format, including the reinstatement of the studio audience.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 03:31 PM IST