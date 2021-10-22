KBC 13: Can you answer this Rs 7 crore question on birds that made 19-yr-old Sahil Ahirwar quit Amitabh Bachchan's show?

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ found its second crorepati of the season in 19-year-old student Sahil Ahirwar.

Sahil, who is currently in his third year of B.A, hails from Noida. He shared his inspiring journey and love for knowledge citing the importance of education in a person’s life.

The young lad, whose father works as a security guard said that he wishes to appear for the UPSC exam and become an IAS officer.

Sahil won Rs 1 crore by using the 50-50 lifeline. The question was, “The Sanskrit phrase ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ meaning The Guest is God is taken from which Upanishads?”

The options were:

A. Katha Upanishad

B. Mundaka Upanishad

C. Chhandogya Upanishad

D. Taittriya Upanishad

The correct answer was D - Taittriya Upanishad

Besides the Rs 1 crore amount he also bagged a Hyundai i20 car.

Sahil was then went on to play for the Rs 7 crore question which was, “Which is the only bird with a digestive system that ferments vegetation as a bovine does, which enables it to eat leaves and buds exclusively?”

The options were:

A. Shoebill Stork

B. Hoatzin

C. Shoveler

D. Galapagos cormorant

The correct answer was B – Hoatzin

However, Sahil was unsure of it and decided to quit the show.

Earlier, Himani Bundela, a visually impaired young teacher from Agra, became the first crorepati of KBC 13 on September 1.

