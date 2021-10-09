KBC 13: Can you answer this Rs 25 lakh question about Instagram that made Riteish-Genelia use two lifelines?

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza were special guests in the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of the Amitabh Bachchan-helmed reality quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13' on Friday night.

The power couple were seen sharing their industry experience and lesser-known facts about them in conversation with Big B.

As the game progressed, Riteish and Genelia managed to win Rs 12.5 lakh, but were stuck at the Rs 25 lakh question.

Q: The most-followed Instagram account belongs to whom?

Options: NASA, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, Instagram

The correct answer was: Instagram

The duo used 50-50 and expert advice to answer it correctly and win Rs 25 lakh.

During their rendezvous, Genelia talked about her first advertisement, where she got the opportunity to share screen space with Sr Bachchan.

They took a trip down memory lane and spoke about the time when they shot together and Big B requested a close-up of Genelia and not of himself.

Riteish credited Big B for his marriage with Genelia, saying: "Had you not put the close-up that day, we might have not gotten married. Because of the close-up, she and I did our first film together. It's all because of that one close-up you put up." He was referring to their 2003 film, 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'.

Bachchan described Riteish as being a "perfectionist" after revealing that he trained to become an architect.

The highlight of the show was when Riteish proposed to Genelia in true filmi style. He went down on his knee to attract Genelia, repeating dialogues from Amitabh Bachchan's iconic films.

Riteish gave a clever twist to Bachchan's famous line from 'Kaalia' (1981): "Hum jahan pe khade hote hain, line wahin se shuru ho jati hai (Where I stand, the queue starts from there)." To Genelia, Riteish said: "Mere liye jahan tum khadi ho jati ho, line wahin se shuru ho jati hai (For me, the queue starts from where you are)."

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 09:29 AM IST