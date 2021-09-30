KBC 13: Can you answer this Rs 1 crore question on World War I that made Savita Bhati quit Big B's show?

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' host, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, began the Wednesday (September 29) episode of the quiz show with roll-over contestant Savita Bhati.

Bhati is a senior nursing superintendent from Rajasthan. She was accompanied by her husband, Sumit, on the show.

During the episode, Bhati revealed how her husband takes care of the house while she works at the hospital. Earlier, she had won Rs 12.5 lakh on the show.

The latest episode began with Bhati playing the game for Rs 25 lakh. She manages to then answer Rs 50 lakh question as well correctly and finally plays for Rs 1 crore.

Her husband advises her to play the question only if she is confident else they now have enough to lead a comfortable life. The question is:

During World War I, at which battle in Turkey in 1915-16 did around 16,000 Indian army soldiers bravely fight along with the Allies?

The options were – A. Galicia, B. Ankara, C. Tabsor and D. Gallipoli

Savita Bhati decides to quit the game. Savita had exhausted her final lifeline, 50-50, while answering the Rs 25 lakh question. She did not want to rely on guesswork at this stage and chose to quit.

Before leaving, she is required to take a guess and she selects option D. Host Big B says her answer could make her win Rs 1 crore.

However, Savita shares that she wasn’t confident about her answer and hence is happy to win Rs 50 lakh.

It may be mentioned that Savita is the third contestant of 'KBC 13' to reach the Rs 1 crore question. Last month, Himani Bundela won Rs 1 crore to become the first crorepati of the ongoing season.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:02 AM IST