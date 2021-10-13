KBC 13: Can you answer this Rs 1 crore question on the Himalayas that made Hussain Vohra quit Amitabh Bachchan's show?

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' host, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, began the Tuesday (October 12) episode of the quiz show with roll-over contestant Hussain Vohra.

He had earned Rs 40,000 in last night's episode and managed to reach Rs 1 crore in last night's episode.

Hussain, a businessman who hails from Maharashtra, had said during the show that he wants to buy a house with the prize money.

Hussain won Rs 50 lakh on 'KBC 13' and he couldn't answer the Rs 1 crore question.

The question that stumped him was:

Among the peaks known as the eight-thousanders, which is the shortest in height but was the last peak to be successfully ascended?

The options were - a) Nanga Parbat, b) Annapurna, c) Gasherbrum 1 and d) Shishapangma

The correct answer was Shishapangma. Hussain didn't know the answer to the question, so he decided to quit and take home Rs 50 lakh.

Previously, Himani Bundela, Savita Bhati and Pranshu Tripathi reached the Rs 1 crore mark, with Himani progressing on to the jackpot Rs 7 crore question as well.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan returned to host 'KBC 13' a few weeks ago. He has hosted all but one season of the popular game show since its inception in the year 2000. Big B often interacts with the contestants during the game and even shares lesser-known facts and annecdotes about his personal life.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 09:42 AM IST