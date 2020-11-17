KBC 12: Meet IPS officer Mohita Sharma, who became season’s second crorepati

Nazia told ETimes, “I have no regrets that I couldn't answer the Rs 7 crore question. I think reaching the show and being able to put across my opinion on the show was enough for me. Even if I wouldn't have won Rs 1 crore, I would have not regretted. I had never gone on the show to win money. I went on the show for my mother and it was her dream. I am very proud that I could do this for her."

Besides the two women, Chhavi Kumar, an English teacher from Ghaziabad reached the Rs 1 crore question by failed to answer it and chose to quit with Rs 50 lakh.

To adapt to the social distancing norms, the ‘KBC’ set and the show's format underwent an overall change.

According to showrunner Sujata Sanghamitra, for the first time in 20 years, the show is hosting no live audience and hence, the lifeline 'audience poll' has been replaced by video-a-friend to align with how "the country is looking at each other through screens now".

"The set designing changed as we have only eight fastest finger first contestants, reduced from the usual 10 so that social distancing is maintained.”

To meet social distancing norms, the show has cut down its key crew of 300 to 175.