KBC 12: Can you answer this Rs 7 cr question on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose that made Nazia Nasim quit?

Popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, hosted by Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, found its first contestant who bagged Rs 1 crore in season 12.

Nazia Nasim used her flip the question lifeline to answer the one related to entertainment. The question was Which of these actresses once won a National Film Award for Best Female Playback singer? A) Deepika Chikhlia B) Roopa Ganguly C) Neena Gupta D) Kirron Kher. The right answer was Roopa Ganguly.

Nazia then took on the Rs 7 crore question which was - Where in Singapore did Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose make the first proclamation of an Azad Hind government? A) Cathay Cinema Hall B) Fort Canning Park C) National University of Singapore D) National Gallery Singapore. The right answer was Cathay Cinema Hall.

Despite not being able to answer the finale question, Nazia told ETimes that she has no regrets stating that she never came on the show to win money.

“I have no regrets that I couldn't answer the Rs 7 crore question. I think reaching the show and being able to put across my opinion on the show was enough for me. Even if I wouldn't have won Rs 1 crore, I would have not regretted. I had never gone on the show to win money. I went on the show for my mother and it was her dream. I am very proud that I could do this for her,” she said.

Earlier, Chhavi Kumar, an English teacher from Ghaziabad failed to answer the Rs 1 crore question and chose to quit with Rs 50 lakh.