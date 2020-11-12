KBC 12: Can you answer this Rs 7 cr question on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose that made Nazia Nasim quit?

Popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, hosted by Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, found its first contestant who bagged Rs 1 crore in season 12.
Nazia Nasim used her flip the question lifeline to answer the one related to entertainment. The question was Which of these actresses once won a National Film Award for Best Female Playback singer? A) Deepika Chikhlia B) Roopa Ganguly C) Neena Gupta D) Kirron Kher. The right answer was Roopa Ganguly.
Nazia then took on the Rs 7 crore question which was - Where in Singapore did Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose make the first proclamation of an Azad Hind government? A) Cathay Cinema Hall B) Fort Canning Park C) National University of Singapore D) National Gallery Singapore. The right answer was Cathay Cinema Hall.
Despite not being able to answer the finale question, Nazia told ETimes that she has no regrets stating that she never came on the show to win money.
“I have no regrets that I couldn't answer the Rs 7 crore question. I think reaching the show and being able to put across my opinion on the show was enough for me. Even if I wouldn't have won Rs 1 crore, I would have not regretted. I had never gone on the show to win money. I went on the show for my mother and it was her dream. I am very proud that I could do this for her,” she said.
Earlier, Chhavi Kumar, an English teacher from Ghaziabad failed to answer the Rs 1 crore question and chose to quit with Rs 50 lakh.
To adapt to the social distancing norms, the "KBC" set and the show's format underwent an overall change.
According to showrunner Sujata Sanghamitra, for the first time in 20 years, the show is hosting no live audience and hence, the lifeline 'audience poll' has been replaced by video-a-friend to align with how "the country is looking at each other through screens now".
"The set designing changed as we have only eight fastest finger first contestants, reduced from the usual 10 so that social distancing is maintained.”
To meet social distancing norms, the show has cut down its key crew of 300 to 175.
While Bachchan blogged about his experience of visiting a set for the first time since the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March forced shut film and TV shoots, the show was a result of months of brainstorming.
While many had believed that Bachchan's COVID-19 diagnosis in July would delay the show, Sanghamitra said the actor was more than willing to resume the shoot after his recovery.