KBC 12: Can you answer this Rs 7 cr question on Mumbai that made IPS officer Mohita Sharma quit?

Television game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, hosted by Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, featured the Rs 7 crore question for the second time in season 12.

The show found its second crorepati in IPS officer Mohita Sharma, who bagged Rs 1 crore, but failed to answer the finale jackpot question that made her quit.

The Rs 1 crore question was - Which of these explosives was first patented in 1898 by German chemist Georg Friedrich Henning and first used in World War II? The options - A. HMX B. RDX C. TNT D. PETN. The correct answer is RDX.

Sharma was able to answer it by using her expert advice lifeline.