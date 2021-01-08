Television

KBC 12: Can you answer this Rs 7 cr question on Indira Gandhi that made Dr Neha Shah quit Amitabh Bachchan's show?

By FPJ Web Desk

Shah managed to bag Rs 1 crore by successfully answering a difficult question aided by using the ‘expert advice’ lifeline.

Popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 12, hosted by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, founds its fourth crorepati in Dr Neha Shah, from Ghatkopar, Mumbai.

The question was - Who was the first Chinese to go into space, abroad the Shenzhou 5 spacecraft?

The options: A) Nie Haisherg B) Yang Liwei C) Fei Junlong D) Jing Haipeng.

The correct answer was: B) Yang Liwei

Dr Shah moved on to the mega jackpot Rs 7 crore question which was related to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Question - The historic Indo-Pak talks of 1972 between Indira Gandhi and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were held at which place in Shimla?

The options - A) Viceregal Lodge B) Gorton Castle C) Barnes Court D) Cecil Hotel.

The correct answer was: C) Barnes Court

Dr Shah quit the show upon failing to answer the question which could have made her the first contestant to bag Rs 7 crore in this season.

The previous winners who won Rs 1 crore on Amitabh Bachchan's game show are Anupa Das – a teacher from Chhattisgarh, IPS officer Mohita Sharma who was then posted at Jammu and Kashmir, and Nazia Nasim - a Delhi-based communication manager.

Surprisingly, this season has seen women seal the deal as crorepatis so far.

