KBC 12: Can you answer this Rs 7 cr question on Indira Gandhi that made Dr Neha Shah quit Amitabh Bachchan's show?

The question was - Who was the first Chinese to go into space, abroad the Shenzhou 5 spacecraft?

The options: A) Nie Haisherg B) Yang Liwei C) Fei Junlong D) Jing Haipeng.

The correct answer was: B) Yang Liwei

Dr Shah moved on to the mega jackpot Rs 7 crore question which was related to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Question - The historic Indo-Pak talks of 1972 between Indira Gandhi and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were held at which place in Shimla?

The options - A) Viceregal Lodge B) Gorton Castle C) Barnes Court D) Cecil Hotel.

The correct answer was: C) Barnes Court

Dr Shah quit the show upon failing to answer the question which could have made her the first contestant to bag Rs 7 crore in this season.

The previous winners who won Rs 1 crore on Amitabh Bachchan's game show are Anupa Das – a teacher from Chhattisgarh, IPS officer Mohita Sharma who was then posted at Jammu and Kashmir, and Nazia Nasim - a Delhi-based communication manager.

Surprisingly, this season has seen women seal the deal as crorepatis so far.