KBC 12: Can you answer this Rs 7 cr question on cricket that made Anupa Das quit Amitabh Bachchan's show?

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ founds its third crorepati for season 12 in Anupa Das – a teacher who hails from Jagdalpur, Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

Das took home Rs 1 crore but quit the show hosted by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, after failing to answer the jackpot Rs 7 crore question.

The question was - In One Day International cricket, which team have Riaz Poonawala and Shaukat Dukanwala represented?

Options - A) Kenya B) United Arab Emirates C) Canada D) Iran

The 42-year-old quit the game.

As per the norm, Bachchan asked her to pick an option in order to make a random guess. Surprisingly she picked the right answer which was B) United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile the winning question which did give her Rs 1 crore was - Who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery on 18 November 1962 at Rezang La in Ladakh?

Options - A) Major Dhan Singh Thapa B) Lt Col Ardeshir Tarapore C) Subedar Joginder Singh D) Major Shaitan Singh. The correct answer was - D) Major Shaitan Singh.