KBC 12: Can you answer this Rs 7 cr question on cricket that made Anupa Das quit Amitabh Bachchan's show?

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ founds its third crorepati for season 12 in Anupa Das – a teacher who hails from Jagdalpur, Bastar in Chhattisgarh.
Das took home Rs 1 crore but quit the show hosted by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, after failing to answer the jackpot Rs 7 crore question.
The question was - In One Day International cricket, which team have Riaz Poonawala and Shaukat Dukanwala represented?
Options - A) Kenya B) United Arab Emirates C) Canada D) Iran
The 42-year-old quit the game.
As per the norm, Bachchan asked her to pick an option in order to make a random guess. Surprisingly she picked the right answer which was B) United Arab Emirates.
Meanwhile the winning question which did give her Rs 1 crore was - Who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery on 18 November 1962 at Rezang La in Ladakh?
Options - A) Major Dhan Singh Thapa B) Lt Col Ardeshir Tarapore C) Subedar Joginder Singh D) Major Shaitan Singh. The correct answer was - D) Major Shaitan Singh.
Das said that the main reason to apply for this show was to win enough money for her mother’s cancer treatment.
She told Big B, when she moved to Mumbai for her mother's treatment, she had a negative perception of the megacity. However, she soon realised that the people were kind are always ready to help, despite being strangers.
Earlier, the show found its crorepatis in IPS officer Mohita Sharma and communication professional Nazia Nasim.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)