KBC 12: Can you answer this Rs 1 crore question that featured on Amitabh Bachchan's show?

The coronavirus pandemic has thwarted many projects, but megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the team of the show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC) knew they would make it happen: with double the precautions and spirit.

Shortly after recovering from COVID-19, Bachchan, 77, started filming the 12th season of the popular game show in August. KBC rolled out its first episode in earlier this month.

As the show progressed, viewers came across different contestants and their journeys to winning a whopping amount.

Recently, KBC 12 witnessed its first contestant to reach the Rs 1 crore question.

Chhavi Kumar, an English teacher from Ghaziabad failed to answer it and chose to quit with Rs 50 lakh.

The question was, “After which Greek goddess is the US space program to land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024 named?”

The options were A. Rhea B. Nemesis C. Aphrodite and D. Artemis.

The correct answer was “Artemis”. According to NASA’s official website, “Artemis was the twin sister of Apollo and goddess of the Moon in Greek mythology. Now, she personifies our path to the Moon as the name of NASA's program to return astronauts to the lunar surface by 2024, including the first woman and the next man. When they land, our American astronauts will step foot where no human has ever been before: the Moon’s South Pole.”

To adapt to the social distancing norms, the "KBC" set and the show's format underwent an overall change.

According to showrunner Sujata Sanghamitra, for the first time in 20 years, the show is hosting no live audience and hence, the lifeline 'audience poll' has been replaced by video-a-friend to align with how "the country is looking at each other through screens now".

"The set designing changed as we have only eight fastest finger first contestants, reduced from the usual 10 so that social distancing is maintained.”

To meet social distancing norms, the show has cut down its key crew of 300 to 175.

While Bachchan blogged about his experience of visiting a set for the first time since the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March forced shut film and TV shoots, the show was a result of months of brainstorming.

While many had believed that Bachchan's COVID-19 diagnosis in July would delay the show, Sanghamitra said the actor was more than willing to resume the shoot after his recovery.