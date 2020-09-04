KBC 12 Begins: Check out new social distancing rules for Amitabh Bachchan's show

According to a report by Indian Express, the upcoming season will have no audience on the set during shoots. However, each contestant will be allowed to bring along a family member/friend.

Contestants chosen for the fastest finger round have been stationed at a hotel to complete their quarantine before they enter the set.

The extra precautions are because Bachchan recently contracted COVID-19 and the team wants to maintain the best safety measures by limiting social interactions and few rehearsals.

"This year is of course very different and challenging for all of us is every aspect. But it has been a year of learning and exploring avenues that probably weren't thought of, paving the path for something meaningful, leading us to the insight that there is a spark somewhere in each one of us that keeps us going, notwithstanding the obstacles, however big or small. The idea of this campaign is to reignite the spark and inspire people to move ahead in life," Nitesh Tiwari, who directed the campaign for the upcoming season, said.

"Kaun Banega Crorepati" started 20 years ago, and the forthcoming season 12 will air on Sony Entertainment Television.