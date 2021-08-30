'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' contestant faces legal trouble for participating in Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show

Rajasthan's Desh Bandhu Pandey who featured in the latest episode of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' has been slapped with a legal notice for participating in the popular quiz show. Pandey, a railway official from Kota, has reportedly been slapped with chargesheet by the Railway Administration.

The Office Superintendent with the Indian Railways in the DRM office, Desh Bandhu Panday, graced the hot seat in the latest episode of KBC 13. The railway official went home with Rs 3,20,000 after he failed to give the correct answer for the 11th question which was for Rs 6,40,000.

According to a report, Pandey who came to Mumbai for the show had informed the department about taking leaves. His leave application, however, was not taken into consideration by his seniors.

The question that Desh failed to answer correctly was: 'Which of these countries falls entirely in Europe?' Options were: Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Kazakhstan. The correct answer is Ukraine.

One of the most popular quiz shows 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' returned with the 13th season last week, on August 13.

Days after its premiere, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 13 got its first crorepati. Visually impaired contestant Himani Bundela became the season's first croreparti after answering the Rs 1 crore question correctly.

Himani is a teacher by profession and hails from Agra.

