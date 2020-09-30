Television

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: The first successful vaccine was developed for which disease?

The first successful vaccine was developed for which disease?

Answer: Smallpox

Identify this bird known to be the world's tallest flying bird

Answer: Sarus Crane

The politician in this audio clip has never served on which if these posts?

Voice is of Amit Shah

Answer: Chief Minister of Gujarat

Which of these cyclones named by Thailand means 'sky' in their local language?

Answer: Amphan

Who is the first member of the renowned Thackeray family to have contested a Vidhan Sabha election?

Answer: Aaditya Thackeray

Which of these dry fruits in obtained from a climber plant?

Answer: Raisin

Sabh Sikhan ko hukam hai Guru Manyo Granth. Which Sikh Guru said this to all the Sikhs shortly before his demise?

Answer: Guru Gobind Singh

Which of these cards in India has an expiry date or validity mentioned on it?

Answer: Debit card

What is the name of Salman Khan's character in 'Dabang' series of films?

Answer: Chulbul Pandey

According to the Treaty of Sugauli, which river is marked a natural boundary between India and Nepal?

Answer: Kali river

The Maharaja of which place provided scholarship to BR Ambedkar for his PG education at Columbia University, New York?

Answer: Baroda state

The Ongole cattle breed, normally used in Mexican bull fight, is native to which Indian state?

Answer: Andhra Pradesh

Which Continent hosts two Grand Slam tennis tournaments?

Answer: Europe

Who has written poem 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' ?

Answer: Aaditya Chopra

Thierry Delaporte has been appointed as the CEO and MD of which Indian IT Giant?

Answer: Wipro

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is back with a bang with its 12th season.

The quiz show, which has been keeping millions hooked to their screens for over a decade, has adapted to the social distancing norms amid COVID-19 crisis and the show's format underwent an overall change.

It airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

Jay Kulshrestha from Mumbai is on the hot seat today. He lost his job in coronavirus pandemic and looking to build a house for his mother with the money he wins in KBC.

