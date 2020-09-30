Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: The first successful vaccine was developed for which disease?

The politician in this audio clip has never served on which if these posts?
Voice is of Amit Shah
Answer: Chief Minister of Gujarat
Who is the first member of the renowned Thackeray family to have contested a Vidhan Sabha election?
Answer: Aaditya Thackeray
Sabh Sikhan ko hukam hai Guru Manyo Granth. Which Sikh Guru said this to all the Sikhs shortly before his demise?
Answer: Guru Gobind Singh
According to the Treaty of Sugauli, which river is marked a natural boundary between India and Nepal?
Answer: Kali river
The Maharaja of which place provided scholarship to BR Ambedkar for his PG education at Columbia University, New York?
Answer: Baroda state
The Ongole cattle breed, normally used in Mexican bull fight, is native to which Indian state?
Answer: Andhra Pradesh
Can you answer these questions from Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show?
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is back with a bang with its 12th season.
The quiz show, which has been keeping millions hooked to their screens for over a decade, has adapted to the social distancing norms amid COVID-19 crisis and the show's format underwent an overall change.
It airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.
Jay Kulshrestha from Mumbai is on the hot seat today. He lost his job in coronavirus pandemic and looking to build a house for his mother with the money he wins in KBC.
