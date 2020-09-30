Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: The first successful vaccine was developed for which disease?

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is back with a bang with its 12th season.

The quiz show, which has been keeping millions hooked to their screens for over a decade, has adapted to the social distancing norms amid COVID-19 crisis and the show's format underwent an overall change.

It airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

Jay Kulshrestha from Mumbai is on the hot seat today. He lost his job in coronavirus pandemic and looking to build a house for his mother with the money he wins in KBC.