Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Mumbai-based doctor, who won Rs 1 crore, reveals she borrowed friend's dress for show

The doctor from Mumbai's Ghatkopar, in an interview, has revealed that she was so busy preparing for the quiz show that she didn't have time to buy an outfit.

"I borrowed my friend's dress," she told Mid-Day

Talking about how she prepared for the quiz show, Dr Neha Shah said, "But when I was selected for the 12th season, I began reading about mythology, history, social sciences and the solar system. I bought an atlas to study the countries and their cities."

Shah has become the fourth women to win the cash prize in KBC 12. Earlier, the show found its crorepatis in IPS officer Mohita Sharma, communication professional Nazia Nasim and Anupa Das, a teacher by profession.