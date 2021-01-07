Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Mumbai-based doctor, who won Rs 1 crore, reveals she borrowed friend's dress for show

Popular television game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 12 found its fourth crorepati in Dr Neha Shah, a Mumbai-based doctor and a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan.
Dr Neha Shah, who won the Fastest Finger First and came dancing to the hot seat, left audiences in splits by flirting with the megastar. During the episode, she revealed that she has been visiting the show - as part of the audience - for the last 20 years. After winning the coveted cash prize, Neha, who was self-admittedly more focused on Amitabh Bachchan than the prize money, was seen celebrating her victory by showering Bachchan with 'I love you' and flying kisses.
The doctor from Mumbai's Ghatkopar, in an interview, has revealed that she was so busy preparing for the quiz show that she didn't have time to buy an outfit.
"I borrowed my friend's dress," she told Mid-Day
Talking about how she prepared for the quiz show, Dr Neha Shah said, "But when I was selected for the 12th season, I began reading about mythology, history, social sciences and the solar system. I bought an atlas to study the countries and their cities."
Shah has become the fourth women to win the cash prize in KBC 12. Earlier, the show found its crorepatis in IPS officer Mohita Sharma, communication professional Nazia Nasim and Anupa Das, a teacher by profession.
