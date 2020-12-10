Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Courier boy from MP, who wants to marry Kiara Advani, to face Rs 1 crore question

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' contestant Vijay Pal Singh Rathore, a courier boy from Madhya Pradesh who'd confessed his love for Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, is all set to face the Rs 1 crore question on the hot seat opposite host Amitabh Bachchan.

Winning the fastest-finger-first round, Vijay managed to answer 12 questions correctly on Wednesday's episode.

Pal, who works as a delivery boy and also helps his father in the farms, aspires to become a police officer.

On the episode, he also revealed that he has a huge crush on 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani and would like to marry her. Vijay said that he has watched the Shahid Kapoor flick several times and even carries a photograph on Kiara in his pocket.

He even showed the picture to megastar Amitabh Bachchan and clarified that he's not just a fan.

"Nahin nahin sir, main toh unse shaadi karna chahta hoon... Koshish karne valon ki kabhi haar nahin hoti," he said.

Here are the questions that Rathore answered on Wednesday's episode:

Locally called Kham baba, the pillar built by Greek ambassador Heliodorus in Besnagar near Vidisha, is known by which other name?

Options: Kirti Stambh, Dhwaj Stambh, Arun Stambh and Garuda Dhwaj Stambh

Answer: Garuda Dhwaj Stambh

What colour did Lord Shiva’s throat turn into when he drank the deadly poison during Samudra Manthan?

Options: Orange, Green, Blue and Yellow

Answer: Blue

What is the profession of Kabir in the film 'Kabir Singh'?

Options: Astronaut, Wrestler, Accountant and Doctor

Answer: Doctor

Vandhika is a synonym used to denote which of these instruments?

Options: Veena, Shehnai, Bansuri and Sitar

Anwer: Bansuri

India's smallest Union Territory by area is a group of islands that lies to the west of Kerala. which place is this?

Options: Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Lakshadweep

Answer: Lakshadweep

Which among these Indian batsmen has not scored an international century in each of the three formats test, ODIs and T20Is?

Options: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Suresh Raina

Answer: Virat Kohli

Satyajit Ray's film 'Shatranj Ke Khiladi' is an adaptation of which author's story with the same name?

Options: Munshi Premchand, Bharatendu Harishchandra, Janki Ballabh Shastri and Kedarnath Agarwal

Answer: Munshi Premchand

Which of these national parks is named after the river that flows through the park?

Options: Pench, Dachigam, Ghana and Bandhavgarh

Answer: Pench

Which state is the largest producer of sugarcane in India?

Options: Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal

Answer: Uttar Pradesh

Which was the last country to become a member of the UN in 2011?

Options: Montenegro, Switzerland, South Sudan and Serbia

Answer: South Sudan

Who was Bhima's charioteer during the Kurukshetra war?

Options: Vishoka, Vishnudutt, Vidarbha and Vibhishana

Answer: Vishoka

Identify the singer seen alongside Manoj Tiwari in this video clip.

Options: Kumar Sanu, Vinod Rathore, Amit Kumar and Babul Supriyo

Answer: Babul Supriyo