Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Courier boy from MP, who wants to marry Kiara Advani, to face Rs 1 crore question

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' contestant Vijay Pal Singh Rathore, a courier boy from Madhya Pradesh who'd confessed his love for Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, is all set to face the Rs 1 crore question on the hot seat opposite host Amitabh Bachchan.
Winning the fastest-finger-first round, Vijay managed to answer 12 questions correctly on Wednesday's episode.
Pal, who works as a delivery boy and also helps his father in the farms, aspires to become a police officer.
On the episode, he also revealed that he has a huge crush on 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani and would like to marry her. Vijay said that he has watched the Shahid Kapoor flick several times and even carries a photograph on Kiara in his pocket.
He even showed the picture to megastar Amitabh Bachchan and clarified that he's not just a fan.
"Nahin nahin sir, main toh unse shaadi karna chahta hoon... Koshish karne valon ki kabhi haar nahin hoti," he said.
Here are the questions that Rathore answered on Wednesday's episode:
Locally called Kham baba, the pillar built by Greek ambassador Heliodorus in Besnagar near Vidisha, is known by which other name?
Options: Kirti Stambh, Dhwaj Stambh, Arun Stambh and Garuda Dhwaj Stambh
Answer: Garuda Dhwaj Stambh
What colour did Lord Shiva’s throat turn into when he drank the deadly poison during Samudra Manthan?
Options: Orange, Green, Blue and Yellow
Answer: Blue
What is the profession of Kabir in the film 'Kabir Singh'?
Options: Astronaut, Wrestler, Accountant and Doctor
Answer: Doctor
Vandhika is a synonym used to denote which of these instruments?
Options: Veena, Shehnai, Bansuri and Sitar
Anwer: Bansuri
India's smallest Union Territory by area is a group of islands that lies to the west of Kerala. which place is this?
Options: Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Lakshadweep
Answer: Lakshadweep
Which among these Indian batsmen has not scored an international century in each of the three formats test, ODIs and T20Is?
Options: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Suresh Raina
Answer: Virat Kohli
Satyajit Ray's film 'Shatranj Ke Khiladi' is an adaptation of which author's story with the same name?
Options: Munshi Premchand, Bharatendu Harishchandra, Janki Ballabh Shastri and Kedarnath Agarwal
Answer: Munshi Premchand
Which of these national parks is named after the river that flows through the park?
Options: Pench, Dachigam, Ghana and Bandhavgarh
Answer: Pench
Which state is the largest producer of sugarcane in India?
Options: Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal
Answer: Uttar Pradesh
Which was the last country to become a member of the UN in 2011?
Options: Montenegro, Switzerland, South Sudan and Serbia
Answer: South Sudan
Who was Bhima's charioteer during the Kurukshetra war?
Options: Vishoka, Vishnudutt, Vidarbha and Vibhishana
Answer: Vishoka
Identify the singer seen alongside Manoj Tiwari in this video clip.
Options: Kumar Sanu, Vinod Rathore, Amit Kumar and Babul Supriyo
Answer: Babul Supriyo