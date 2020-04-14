'Katrina Kaif bolo fir sunugi': 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill's diva moment

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill is fondly known as 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif'. The chirphy queen, who rose to fame because of her cute antics, has now been giving fans their daily dose of entertainment through social media. In a recent video that she shared on her Instagram, Shehnaaz can be seen asking her friend to address her as Katrina Kaif.
Shehnaaz Gill shared a video on Monday from her Melbourne vacation. A friend can be heard calling out her name, to which she says, "Katrina Kaif bolo fir sunugi."
Watch the video here:
Fans took to the comments section to shower praises on Punjab ki Katrina Kaif. A user wrote, "Katrina nahi Shehnaaz Gill hi bolenge. Katrina jaisi aur b hongi. Shehnaaz jaisi koi nahi. Tu 1 in a million hai baby."
Another commented, "Australia was blessed with your presence."
'Bigg Boss 13' has come to an end but the buzz around its contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla just doesn't seem to die! The most-talked about contestant of the show also have a separate fan base called 'SidNaaz'. Ever since their adorable chemistry, cute banter and unbreakable bond garnered limelight during the show, fans have been rooting for them. The duo recently featured in a music video of 'Bhula Dunga'.
The song was released on March 24 on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel and is composed by Darshan Raval.
The romantic track's video showcases the sizzling chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz and marked their debut.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)