'Katrina Kaif bolo fir sunugi': 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill's diva moment

Fans took to the comments section to shower praises on Punjab ki Katrina Kaif. A user wrote, "Katrina nahi Shehnaaz Gill hi bolenge. Katrina jaisi aur b hongi. Shehnaaz jaisi koi nahi. Tu 1 in a million hai baby."

Another commented, "Australia was blessed with your presence."

'Bigg Boss 13' has come to an end but the buzz around its contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla just doesn't seem to die! The most-talked about contestant of the show also have a separate fan base called 'SidNaaz'. Ever since their adorable chemistry, cute banter and unbreakable bond garnered limelight during the show, fans have been rooting for them. The duo recently featured in a music video of 'Bhula Dunga'.

The song was released on March 24 on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel and is composed by Darshan Raval.

The romantic track's video showcases the sizzling chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz and marked their debut.