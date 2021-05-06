Kashmera Shah slams haters with sexy bikini pic; Ankita Lokhande wishes to have a body like her

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kasmera Shah often shares pictures of herself wearing bikinis and shows off her enviable curves.

In the latest picture which she posted on Instagram, the actress is posing for the camera while looking hot in a red bikini. She paired the bikini with a satin blue shirt.

Slamming to haters, who time and again criticize her and age shame her on social media, Kashmera wrote in the caption, "I have enough critics already. But the loudest voice I hear is my own. I am my own cheerleader. So go ahead and have a field day trolling. After all, you also need something to do with your life my dear haters."

Have a look at her post here: