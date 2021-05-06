Kashmera Shah slams haters with sexy bikini pic; Ankita Lokhande wishes to have a body like her

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kasmera Shah often shares pictures of herself wearing bikinis and shows off her enviable curves.
In the latest picture which she posted on Instagram, the actress is posing for the camera while looking hot in a red bikini. She paired the bikini with a satin blue shirt.
Slamming to haters, who time and again criticize her and age shame her on social media, Kashmera wrote in the caption, "I have enough critics already. But the loudest voice I hear is my own. I am my own cheerleader. So go ahead and have a field day trolling. After all, you also need something to do with your life my dear haters."
Have a look at her post here:
Moments after she posted the picture, Kashmera got applause from actresses Ankita Lokhande.
"So so so motivating Kashmera ❤️wish to have a body like u," she commented.
Kashmera had earlier shared another stunning picture in a graphic monokini and wrote, "I have learnt to turn other people’s jealousy into positive manifestation. I no longer do anything that is Normal ( I actually never did it but there was a small phase when I became ordinary and honest). Now honesty will continue but no blind following."
It wouldn't be wrong to say that at the age of 49, Kashmera is hotness personified. She is the mother of twins - Rayaan and Krishaang Sharma with comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek.
The actress is also quite vocal on social media about various issues and advocates body positivity.
On the work front, Kashmera was last seen on Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger. She entered the house with Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta and Manu Punjabi.
However, she was one of the first challengers to leave the house.
She made her directorial debut with Marne Bhi Do Yaaron in 2019. She also produced the film.
Kashmera was also a part of Bigg Boss Season 1. The actress has worked in several films, which includes Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Hera Pheri, Jungle and Wake Up Sid among others.