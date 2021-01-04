'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor Cezanne Khan, 43, opens up on wedding plans with his 'special someone'

Popular television actor Cezanne Khan, who is best known for playing the OG Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', recently opened up on his wedding plans with a ‘special someone’.

Without revealing the name of his mystery woman, Khan revealed that he proposed to her after she cooked Biryani for him.

“I proposed to her and told her I like her and would want to eat the food she makes all my life,” said Khan.

In an interview, the 43-year-old shared that they’ve been in a relationship for the past three years and planned to tie the knot last year, but couldn’t due to the pandemic.

However, he doesn’t intend to delay it any further, and will certainly marry this year.

“She is from Amroha (Uttar Pradesh). I am in a happy space with her and looking at tying the knot soon,” he said.

"Kasautii Zindagii Kay" ran for seven long years from 2001 and starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan and Ronit Roy. Urvashi Dholakia played the main antagonist.

The new chapter of love saga "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" started rolling in 2019. The new version stars Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu, and actress Erica Fernandes as Prerna Basu.

Besides KZK, Khan also featured in shows like 'Ek Ladki Anjaani Si', 'Hum 2 Hain Na', and 'Seeta Aur Geeta'.