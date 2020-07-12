‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’ actor Parth Samthaan tests positive for COVID-19

‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’ lead actor Parth Samthaan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to a report by India TV, the actor recently resumed shooting for the show which commenced after three months.
Given the fact that Samthaan has been infected by the virus, the shooting of the Balaji Telefilms' show has come to a halt. Crew members of the production house and other artists have been asked to undergo tests for COVID-19.
Couple of days ago, Parth shared his moments of depression and sadness during the coronavirus lockdown.
Taking to Instagram, Parth wrote: "Yes there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, but that's what gives us strength to be stronger and push ourselves so that one day when this pandemic is over. We are ready to face this world again."
Reacting to the post, actress Hina Khan asked Parth to just focus on good things.
"You are a rockstar. Just focus on good things and work," Hina commented.
Actor Arjun Bijlani suggested Parth to listen to the song "I'm losing it".
"Listen 'I'm losing it', and you will be rocking. You know what I mean," Arjun quipped.
Parth also made headlines when producer Vikas Gupta called him out saying the actor was mentally harassing him.
