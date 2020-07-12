‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’ actor Parth Samthaan tests positive for COVID-19

Couple of days ago, Parth shared his moments of depression and sadness during the coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, Parth wrote: "Yes there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, but that's what gives us strength to be stronger and push ourselves so that one day when this pandemic is over. We are ready to face this world again."

Reacting to the post, actress Hina Khan asked Parth to just focus on good things.

"You are a rockstar. Just focus on good things and work," Hina commented.

Actor Arjun Bijlani suggested Parth to listen to the song "I'm losing it".

"Listen 'I'm losing it', and you will be rocking. You know what I mean," Arjun quipped.

