'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' actor Parth Samthaan tests COVID-19 negative; Erica Fernandes shoots from home

‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’ lead actor Parth Samthaan, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month, has tested negative. The actor had been infected with the virus, after resuming the shooting of the Balaji Telefilms' show.

In an interview with an media portal, Parth Samthaan revealed that his tests have finally come back negative.

The shoot immediately came to a halt and Parth Samthaan's co-stars Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel, Pooja Banerjee, Aamna Sharif and Shubhaavi Choksey had also taken swab tests. While they all tested negative for COVID-19, Aamna Sharif's personal staff member and two watchmen had tested positive.

Meanwhile, Erica Fernandes has started working from home as she wanted to wait for a few days, before resuming shoot. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Erica said, "I tested negative, but the testing was done at an early stage. So, I wanted to wait for a few more days, get another test done after 10 days, and then get back to the set. But since we were already on air, we had to continue work and this is the best way forward."

The actress also said that although it is not easy to be her own lightman, DOP, sound recordist, hairstylist, and makeup person, having a YouTube experience has helped her. She said that the team has been shooting over video calls and her only challenge has been not having her co-star in front.

Erica also said that Ekta Kapoor and the channel have been very considerate and are finding ways to make things work.