'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' actor Cezanne Khan, 44, to tie the knot with girlfriend Afsheen

Cezanne Khan, who became a household name with his portrayal of Anurag Basu in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay', is all set to tie the knot this year.

In an interview with Times of India, Cezanne revealed that he will take the plunge with his partner Afsheen in late 2022. He added that if not for the Covid-19 pandemic, they would have already been married.

Cezanne said that he was looking for a simple, family-oriented girl and that is when he met Afsheen.

The 44-year-old actor went on to say that he does not believe there is a perfect age to get married and that he did not want to be rushed in the matter, and hence, chose to be single for a long time.

Earlier this year, Cezanne had shared that he has been in a relationship for the past three years, and that his partner hailed from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

He had said that they were introduced by a common friend and that she bowled him over with her culinary skills. He had proposed her one evening after relishing some biryani made by her, he had shared.

On the work front, Cezanne, who was on a sabbatical from television, returned to the small screens last year with 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.

He will be next seen in 'Appnapan: Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan', wherein he will be playing a rich businessman, who has little time for his children.

The show is said to revolve around the relationship and the ever-changing dynamics between parents and children.

Cezanne also said that he has been offered to be a contestant on the reality show 'Bigg Boss' several times, but he turned the offers down as the show was not his cup of tea.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 01:57 PM IST