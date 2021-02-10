'Karma' for troubling Rakhi Sawant: Sofia Hayat celebrates Abhinav Shukla's eviction from 'Bigg Boss 14'; watch video

In a shocking twist, actor Abhinav Shukla was eliminated from the 'Bigg Boss 14' house in a surprise mid-week eviction.

The episode showed Abhinav being evicted after getting votes from the supporters, who had entered the house to support their favourite contestant. The supporters included: Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Mahajan, Jaan Kumar, Vindu Dara Singh, Toshi Sabri, and Jyotika Dilaik.

After the eliminiation both, Shukla's wife Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi were seen crying inconsolably.

While fans and housemates have expressed shock after the announcement of eviction, former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sofia Hayat is celebrating Abhinav's exit from the show.

In a video on Instagram, Sofia is seen rooting for Rakhi Sawant as she accuses Abhinav and his wife of 'troubling' her.

Calling the eviction the actor's 'karma', Sofia says, "I am very happy that Abhinav Shukla has been evicted from 'Bigg Boss 14' house. Abhinav and Rubina used to trouble Rakhi Sawant a lot. Because of which Rakhi was crying a lot. So, what happened to him is called 'Karma'."

"Jab dil saaf hai to phir karma aa hi jaayega. Main, Shiva aur dusre God's ham sab Rakhi ke peeche hain. Rakhi you have our blessing. With a goo heart you always win. We love you Rakhi Sawant. We are always behind you," she adds.