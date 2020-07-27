Karishma Tanna wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'; first woman in ten years

Television actress Karishma Tanna is the winner of Colors TV's adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Actor Karan Patel was declared as the first runner up, while choreographer Dharmesh Yelande won tthe second runer-up spot.
After the results were announced, Karishma Tanna took to her Instagram to pen down an emotional note about her memorable journey.
Posting a picture with the trophy, she wrote, "As I hold this trophy in my hand , I feel I am holding all the dreams I dared to dream... it feels like I am holding the dream of my mother. Coming from a simple conventional Gujarati family it started with. She can’t do it . Why does she want to do it? Get an education, get a more secured job, get married,now who will marry her? It’s a tough world out there . It’s a mans world. How will she survive the competition.. she has no Godfather, no connections .. yes, I had none of those, but what I had and all young boys and girls who venture out of their safety zones to get to their goals have..they have the power to wake up and look beyond the doubts..the faith to look beyond the failure ..the blessings that come from the belief u see in the eyes of ur mother..your friends ur loved ones.. ur FANS"
She further wrote, "I am proud bcz just like everyone else who is here to achieve their goals , I worked hard physically, mentally, technically.. I worked in letting myself believe that yes we all are trying and only 1 will win but the experience will make us stronger , better and together. When @itsrohitshetty sir announced my name, all I could feel is the love of my colleagues who rushed to me wit no bias but only love, the same love and support which I felt during every task."
"I could feel my mother smiling bcz she knows my internal battles, I could feel my father cheering me from above.. lookin at me with pride .. I feel only love and gratitude . To this milestone and many more to come. Thanku @colorstv @voot @endemolshineind and everyone who prayed for me to reach here . Love you all," Tanna added.
Also facing their worst fears and performing a series of death-defying stunts were celebrities Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar, Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee, RJ Malishka and Comedan Balraj Syal.
