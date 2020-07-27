Karishma Tanna wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'; first woman in ten years

Television actress Karishma Tanna is the winner of Colors TV's adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Actor Karan Patel was declared as the first runner up, while choreographer Dharmesh Yelande won tthe second runer-up spot.

After the results were announced, Karishma Tanna took to her Instagram to pen down an emotional note about her memorable journey.

Posting a picture with the trophy, she wrote, "As I hold this trophy in my hand , I feel I am holding all the dreams I dared to dream... it feels like I am holding the dream of my mother. Coming from a simple conventional Gujarati family it started with. She can’t do it . Why does she want to do it? Get an education, get a more secured job, get married,now who will marry her? It’s a tough world out there . It’s a mans world. How will she survive the competition.. she has no Godfather, no connections .. yes, I had none of those, but what I had and all young boys and girls who venture out of their safety zones to get to their goals have..they have the power to wake up and look beyond the doubts..the faith to look beyond the failure ..the blessings that come from the belief u see in the eyes of ur mother..your friends ur loved ones.. ur FANS"