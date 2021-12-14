Karishma Tanna to tie the knot with beau Varun Bhangera on THIS date in February

Wedding bells continue to ring in showbiz. After Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, as per reports in ETimes, Karishma Tanna, one of the leading TV actresses is all set to tie the knot with her businessman beau Varun Bangera on February 5, 2022.

Although the winner of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' is yet to make an official statement on the same, her Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies are likely to be held on February 4 and Haldi and Shaadi on the next day.

It is also rumored that the couple will host a reception for their friends on February 6. They got engaged in a low-key affair on November 12, 2021.

According to ETimes, Karishma has been tight-lipped about her wedding details and doesn’t want undue attention on her personal life.

Karishma and Varun met through a common friend Suved Lohia and have been going strong ever since then.

The actress threw a birthday party in August for Varun. All her close friends were invited for the birthday bash.

On the work front, Karishma made her debut with the popular Hindi TV serial 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' in the year 2001. She has acted in Bollywood movies such as 'Grand Masti', 'Sanju' among others.

The actress was last seen in 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'. She did a special dance number 'Basanti' in the film.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 01:44 PM IST