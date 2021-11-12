Karishma Tanna gets engaged to businessman Varun Bangera: Report

Actress Karishma Tanna, who is dating businessman Varun Bangera, got engaged to him on Friday (November 12).

According to a report in ETimes, the engagement happened in the presence of just close family and friends.

The report further stated that Varun has shared a cosy picture with Karishma on his social media account.

Earlier today, taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video of a cake with congratulations written over it.

Reportedly, Karishma and Varun met through a common friend and the two have been going strong ever since then. They might soon take the plunge.

However, the actress has not announced anything officially yet.

In August, Karishma took to her Instagram to share a picture of Varun and wished him on his birthday.

Not just this, if reports are anything to go by, Karishma also threw a birthday party for him. The couple's close friends had attended the intimate bash organised by the doting girlfriend.

Karishma was earlier in a relationship with actor Upen Patel. They met in Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' and later participated in other reality shows. However, the couple had an ugly break up after dating for almost two years.

She was also rumoured to be dating TV actor Pearl V Puri. But, neither of them publically confirmed the relationship.

On the work front, Karishma, who is known for her roles in TV shows like 'Naagin', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Naagarjuna: Ek Yodha' and 'Qayamat Ki Raat', was recently seen in the soy drama 'Lahore Confidential'.

It revolves around an Indian woman who, amidst her mundane routine and love for Urdu literature, finds herself on intelligence duty in Pakistan. 'Lahore Confidential' premiered on ZEE5 in February 2021. The film, directed by Kunal Kohli, also stars Richa Chadda and Arunoday Singh.

Karishma was also seen in films like 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari', 'Sanju', and 'Grand Masti' among others.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 05:50 PM IST