Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu share first glimpse of newborn daughter, name her Gia Vanessa Snow – what does it mean?

"I can't even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going thru my veins...I can't help but believe that I'm a father of 3 girls.... yahooooo," Karanvir wrote along with the clip, in which he is seen with his three daughters.

"Life can't get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 Queens in my life... Thank you God for all these angels in my life. I'll take the best care of them, coz they are my #teendeviyaan My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati… p.s. u can call me #charlie coz there's are my 3 angels My #alpha #chi & #omega," he added.

Karanvir and Teejay got married in 2006, and had twin daughters Bella and Vienna in 2016.