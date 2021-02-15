Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu share first glimpse of newborn daughter, name her Gia Vanessa Snow – what does it mean?

Television couple Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third baby girl in December 2020, in in Vancouver, Canada.
Now, the couple has shared the first glimpse of their newborn daughter and also revealed her name.
Karanvir wrote, "Meet my new #valentine @snowflake282219 isn't she something.... all of us is all your love #omnamoshivaya. Gia= Mother Earth (Mata Parvati ka roop) Vanessa= god of love Snow= with love from her sisters.”
Meanwhile, Teejay wrote, "Happy Feb 14th to our little Valentine... GIA VANESSA SNOW.. the one who reminds us every day what pure #love is.. the one whose name revolves around love itself... Gia, meaning #heart... Vanessa from Latin, meaning 'of Venus, the God of love'.. and Snow because her two older sisters named her that, much before we decided on a name!! (And what a coincidence, it snowed today on #ValentinesDay!) May you spread sunshine everywhere you go, little one... You are so so precious.”
Karanvir and Teejay, who are already parents to twin girls, took to Instagram to share the news of their third daughter with an adorable video.
"I can't even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going thru my veins...I can't help but believe that I'm a father of 3 girls.... yahooooo," Karanvir wrote along with the clip, in which he is seen with his three daughters.
"Life can't get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 Queens in my life... Thank you God for all these angels in my life. I'll take the best care of them, coz they are my #teendeviyaan My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati… p.s. u can call me #charlie coz there's are my 3 angels My #alpha #chi & #omega," he added.
Karanvir and Teejay got married in 2006, and had twin daughters Bella and Vienna in 2016.