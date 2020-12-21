Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu blessed with a baby girl; actor says, 'proud to be a father to 3 beautiful daughters'

Actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu are esctatic to have been blessed with a baby girl, as parents for the second time.

The couple who are already parents to two beautiful twin baby girls Bella and Vienna, once again became parents to be in the early stages of the lockdown, and have now delivered a healthy baby girl back at Teejay's home in Canada.

An excited Karanvir shares,"Hamare ghar pe ab teen deviyan aayi hai! Lakshmi, Saraswati and now Paravati! I am proud to be a father to three beautiful daughters! Teejay and I over the moon to have this lovely angel in our lives. Bella and Vienna are also very excited to welcome home their baby sister. The feeling is amazing, and we are all on top of the world as it's now going to be an absolute full house!".