Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu announce second pregnancy on actor's birthday

Television actor Karanvir Bohar who turned 37 today, announced the arrival of a new family member with wife Teejay Sidhu.

The couple, who are parents to twin girls Bella and Vienna – born in 2016, shared adorable pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

Karanvir wrote, “Ultimately, it's God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. Best birthday gift ever.”