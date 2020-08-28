Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu announce second pregnancy on actor's birthday

Television actor Karanvir Bohar who turned 37 today, announced the arrival of a new family member with wife Teejay Sidhu.
The couple, who are parents to twin girls Bella and Vienna – born in 2016, shared adorable pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.
Karanvir wrote, “Ultimately, it's God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. Best birthday gift ever.”
Meanwhile Teejay shared, “So many blessings.. And now we get one more.. Every soul has a purpose, we don't choose them, they choose us. Thank you, little one, for believing we are worthy of you.”
Karanvir and Teejay got married in 2006. While the former has worked as an actor in several television shows and web series, his wife is a Radio Jockey.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)