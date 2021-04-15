Karan Wahi receives death threats for post on Naga Babas at Kumbh Mela amid COVID-19 crisis

Throwing caution to the wind amid rising cases of coronavirus, lakhs of people congregated on the ghats in Haridwar to take a dip in the Ganga during the shahi snan of the Kumbh Mela.

Random tests among the sadhus at the akhadas indicate a coronavirus positivity rate of nearly 4 per cent. So far, 19 of the 500 samples from the mela site have come back positive.

Police personnel were seen distributing masks in the mela area.

But social distancing norms were violated openly by the seers when they and their followers descended the steps at Har ki Pairi to wade into the river.

No masks were worn by a large proportion of them.

The shahi snans have triggered concerns over their role in possibly adding to rising coronavirus cases in the country.