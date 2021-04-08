Karan Patel calls Maharashtra government's partial lockdown 'stupid and outright senseless'

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded the highest daily count of 59,907 coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 31,73,261 while 322 fatalities pushed the toll to 56,652, the state health department said.

Mumbai Police updated the lockdown guidelines which restrict the movement of people in public areas and transport while exempting those involved in essential services.

In a series of tweets, Mumbai Police announced the updated lockdown guidelines, which stated: "Public Places: Weekdays (7 am-8 pm) - the movement of no more than 5 people allowed Weekdays (8 pm-7 am) and 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - no movement except essential services Beaches- Closed till 30 April."

While private offices will remain closed, government offices have been allowed to run with 50 per cent occupancy whereas government offices required for response to COVID-19, electricity, water, banking and financial services are allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity.

Moreover, only 50 guests are allowed in wedding ceremonies while not more than 20 people can attend funerals.

