Karan Kundrra reveals Sidharth Shukla spoke to him last evening, shares details of their conversation

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday (September 2) morning in Mumbai. He was rushed to Cooper Hospital by his sister and brother-in-law.

A senior hospital official informed PTI that the actor was brought dead around 11:30 am.

Television actor Karan Kundrra expressed shock over Sidharth's demise and revealed that he had spoken to the late actor over phone on Wednesday evening.

Sharing a picture of Sidharth on Instagram, Karan wrote, "Shocking.. just last night we were talking about how well you’re doing.. can’t believe! Gone to soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling.. extremely sad."

News of the actor's sudden death has left netizens reeling. As the unfortunate news broke, politicians, members of the film and television community as well as fans took to social media platforms to express shock.

Having made his showbiz debut as a model, Sidharth's television breakthrough came with a lead role in the television show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na'.

Since then, he has had played numerous roles in well-known programs, eventually becoming a household name with his role in 'Balika Vadhu'.

He had made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.'

He had participated in several reality shows including 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7' and 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Recently, the actor had appeared on 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 03:24 PM IST